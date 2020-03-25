Critical Contrast: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bat Group and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bat Group and Patriot National Bancorp's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group $490,000.00 47.14 $7.65 million N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 0.62 $3.20 million N/A N/A

Bat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bat Group and Patriot National Bancorp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08% Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Bat Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patriot National Bancorp beats Bat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

