Critical Survey: US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) & Energy & Technology (NASDAQ:ENGT)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.18, suggesting that its stock price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $514.76 million 0.05 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.22 Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Energy & Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Well Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for US Well Services and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 1,737.46%. Given US Well Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services -18.24% -38.55% -11.52% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.