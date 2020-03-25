Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,742.86 ($62.39).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded up GBX 94 ($1.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,280 ($56.30). 549,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,681.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,849.40. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84 shares of company stock worth $349,449.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

