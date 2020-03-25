Crowdstrike (CRWD) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crowdstrike to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -44.55% -14.82% Crowdstrike Competitors -58.49% -93.92% -6.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million -$141.78 million -57.51 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.11 billion $347.14 million 1.78

Crowdstrike’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crowdstrike and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 17 0 2.70 Crowdstrike Competitors 2277 10110 17752 954 2.56

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus target price of $75.48, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Crowdstrike peers beat Crowdstrike on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

