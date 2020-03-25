Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $2,195,444.70 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

