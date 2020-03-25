Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $2,685,141.90 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00.

CRWD opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

