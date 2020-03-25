CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 2nd Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 6.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $61,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,678. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.78. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

