Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 682,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

