CryCash (CRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,572.36

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $345,572.36 and approximately $530.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, CryCash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

