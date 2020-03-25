CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $210,827.32 and $1,154.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00479291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00112801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00080162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002477 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.