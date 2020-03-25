Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $314,684.33 and approximately $2,774.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00321648 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00393154 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,779,528 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,926 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.