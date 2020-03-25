Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $979,986.95

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market cap of $979,986.95 and $43.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.45 or 0.04187517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036825 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

