Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.49 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007257 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $71,282.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.16 or 0.04186129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012025 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

