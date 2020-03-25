Cryptonex (CNX) Market Capitalization Hits $95.78 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00025787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.02580439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00184364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

