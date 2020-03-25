CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,037,682 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.98% of CubeSmart worth $242,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

