Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 105,571 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3,142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

