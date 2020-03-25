Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 17,009 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,354.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

