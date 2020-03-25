Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,042 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,947.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.21.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

