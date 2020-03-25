Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 43,767 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton Vance worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

