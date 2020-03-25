Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 49,379 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 371.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 469,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 171,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

