Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 61,776 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

