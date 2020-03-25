Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 47,240 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 241.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of SWX opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

