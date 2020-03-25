Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 51,837 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 539.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Insperity worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 272.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 162.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.