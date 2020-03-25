Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,979 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:UI opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

