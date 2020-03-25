Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,681,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,745,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.