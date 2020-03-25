Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

