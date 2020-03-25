Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,256,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 633,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

