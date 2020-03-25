Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,994 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 239,161 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

