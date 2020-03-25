Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2,075.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.60. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

