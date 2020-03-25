Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $5.33 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.