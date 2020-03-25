Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $276.19 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

