Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 24,246 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

