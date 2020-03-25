Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 333.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of WPX Energy worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

WPX Energy stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

