Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of CIT Group worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 211,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,141,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Insiders have bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.