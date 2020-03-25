Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,894,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

