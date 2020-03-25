Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 94,157 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

