Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 58,243 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,818 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

