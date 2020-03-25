Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 685,359 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 685,359 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.