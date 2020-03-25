Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $5.82 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

