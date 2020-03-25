Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $9.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPIX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

