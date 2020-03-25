Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Position Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.99% of Curtiss-Wright worth $59,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

