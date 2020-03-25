CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 636,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,243. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

