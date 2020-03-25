CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 51,970 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144,232 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,089,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

