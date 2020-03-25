CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 61,271 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 4.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 1,420,065 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

