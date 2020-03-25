CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,367,829 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

