CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 133,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 429,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,469. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

