CVA Family Office LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 549,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.