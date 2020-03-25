CVA Family Office LLC Invests $1.31 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,309. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $60.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.