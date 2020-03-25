CVA Family Office LLC Invests $11.94 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. 655,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

