CVA Family Office LLC Invests $2.77 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

